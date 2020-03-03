Alzheimer : un acide aminé pour aider à restaurer la mémoire ?

Neurosciences, cognitives sciences, neurology and psychiatry Voir tout
Teams of AP-HP, Inserm and Université Paris Sud, studied as part of an international research group, depressions called "subsyndromal" among young teenagers as they have a high risk to progress to depression in adolescence and later in adulthood. ...
A research team from CNRS, Université PSL, the Collège de France and Inserm has just lifted part of the veil surrounding brain activity during sleep. Though we know that some neurons are reactivated then to consolidate our memories, we did not ...