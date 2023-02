Comment le microbiote stimule la croissance

The Utility of a Two-Dose Ebola Vaccine Regimen Confirmed

In response to the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic, the clinical development of a two-dose regimen of vaccines Ad26.ZEBOV and MVA-BN-Filo was accelerated. Approved in 2020 by the European Commission for use in epidemic emergencies, this regimen continues to demonstrate its relevance. An Inserm ...