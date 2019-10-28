Comment les personnes autistes éviteraient les situations socio-émotionnelles

Neurosciences, cognitives sciences, neurology and psychiatry Voir toutHealth technologies Voir tout
A team of Inserm researchers led by Howard Cooper (Inserm Unit 1208 "Stem Cell and Brain Institute") in collaboration with their colleagues in the U.S. have for the first time established a reference map of gene expression, by organ and time of ...
Inflexibility in Autism Spectrum Disorder: Need for certainty and atypical emotion processing share the blame Marianne Latinus,a,⁎, Helen Clérya, Frédéric Anderssona, Frédérique Bonnet-Brilhaulta,c, Pierre Fonluptb, Marie Gomota a UMR1253, iBrain, Université de Tours, Inserm, Tours, France b INSERM U1028-CNRS UMR5292 ‘Brain Dynamics and Cognition’, Centre de Recherche en Neurosciences de Lyon, Lyon, France c Centre Universitaire de Pédopsychiatrie, CHRU de Tours, Tours, France
Brain and cognition : https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bandc.2019.103599