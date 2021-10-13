Electron microscopy of a cell infected with SARS-CoV-2 © Philippe Roingeard, Anne Bull-Maurer, Sonia Georgeault, unité Inserm U1259 MAVIVH & Université de Tours, France.
Teams from the psychiatry and addictology department of the Corentin-Celton AP-HP hospital, the University of Paris and Inserm in collaboration with the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg and the University of Duisburg-Essen , coordinated by Dr Nicolas Hoertel, Prof Jo hannes Kornhuber and Prof Erich Gulbins, published on October 4, 2021 in the journal Molecular Psychiatry (Nature Publishing Group) a summary of the results of the international literature on the central role that “ ceramides ”, a class of lipids, may play a role in SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Results from in vitro data [1, 2] indicate that an enzyme found in cell lysosomes, acid sphingomyelinase (ASM), is activated by the virus upon binding to its ACE-2 cell receptor, inducing synthesis of a specific class of lipids, the “ceramides”, in the membrane of cells. These studies [1, 2] demonstrate that these ceramides serve as a gateway for the virus to infect cells.
Indeed, the reduction in the quantity of ceramides by functional inhibitors of ASM (called FIASMA, comprising in particular certain antidepressants such as fluoxetine or else fluvoxamine) or the use of anti-ceramide antibodies make it possible to greatly reduce infection in vitro according to these same studies [1-2] .
In addition, clinical data [3, 4] indicate that elevated plasma levels of ceramides are significantly and strongly associated with the clinical severity of infection and the severity of inflammation in patients with Covid-19.
Finally, preclinical [1, 2, 5, 6] , observational [7-9] and three clinical trials [10-12] , including two randomized placebo-controlled trials [10, 12] , conclude on potentially strong efficacy of fluvoxamine and fluoxetine against Covid-19. Several clinical trials using fluvoxamine or fluoxetine, necessary to confirm these very encouraging results, are underway in several countries (United States, Canada, South Africa, Brazil and Croatia).
