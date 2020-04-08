Covid-19 : le CNRS et l’Inserm mobilisés pour réaliser des tests de dépistage

Immunology, inflammation, infectiology and microbiology Voir toutPublic health Voir tout
Although persistent organic pollutants (POPs) are already suspected to promote breast cancer, there has been little research into how they affect its aggressiveness. ...
Researchers from Inserm, Université de Bordeaux and Sorbonne Université have published a study showing that, out of a population of older adults, nearly 40 % have a poorly-corrected vision problem (such as nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism) which could be improved by wearing ...