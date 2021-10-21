Press releases

Covid-19 : quel impact de l’infection au SARS-CoV-2 sur l’irrigation vasculaire du cerveau ?

Press release | 21 Oct 2021 - 17h00 | By INSERM PRESS OFFICE
Covid-19 | Neurosciences, cognitives sciences, neurology and psychiatry

TO CITE THIS POST :
Press release – Inserm press room Covid-19 : quel impact de l’infection au SARS-CoV-2 sur l’irrigation vasculaire du cerveau ? Link : https://presse.inserm.fr/en/covid-19-quel-impact-de-linfection-au-sars-cov-2-sur-lirrigation-vasculaire-du-cerveau/44010/

Other contents In the same category :

Covid-19 Voir toutNeurosciences, cognitives sciences, neurology and psychiatry Voir tout

communi

Exploring the Brain to Clarify the Link Between Sleep Disorders and Alzheimer’s Disease

Sleep disorders have a harmful impact on our brain and under certain conditions are thought to be linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease. A link which had until now been poorly understood by the scientific community. For the first time, ...
communi

Inserm and AstraZeneca join forces to test the efficacy of monoclonal antibody combination AZD7442 on Covid-19 in the European DisCoVeRy trial

A long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination developed by AstraZeneca is to be evaluated in DisCoVeRy, the Inserm-coordinated European trial aimed at finding a treatment for COVID-19. ...
Medias
Press Contact

presse@inserm.fr

Sources

The SARS-CoV-2 main protease Mpro causes microvascular brain pathology by cleaving NEMO in brain endothelial cells

 

Jan Wenzel1,2*, Josephine Lampe1,2*, Helge Müller-Fielitz1 *, Raphael Schuster1 , Marietta Zille1,2, Kristin Müller1 , Markus Krohn1,2, Jakob Körbelin3 , Linlin Zhang4,5, Ümit Özorhan1,2, Vanessa Neve1, Julian U. G. Wagner2,6, Denisa Bojkova7 , Mariana Shumliakivska6 , Yun Jiang1 , Anke Fähnrich8,9, Fabian Ott8,9, Valentin Sencio10, Cyril Robil10, Susanne Pfefferle11, Florent Sauve12, Caio Fernando Ferreira Coêlho12, Jonas Franz13,14,15, Frauke Spiecker1 , Beate Lembrich1 , Sonja Binder1 , Nina Feller1,2, Peter König16,17, Hauke Busch8,9, Ludovic Collin18, Roberto Villaseñor18, Olaf Jöhren1, Hermann C. Altmeppen19, Manolis Pasparakis20, Stefanie Dimmeler2,6, Jindrich Cinatl7 , Klaus Püschel21, Matija Zelic22, Dimitry Ofengeim22, Christine Stadelmann13, François Trottein10, Ruben Nogueiras23, Rolf Hilgenfeld4,5, Markus Glatzel19, Vincent Prevot12, Markus Schwaninger1,2

Nature Neuroscience, octobre 2021

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41593-021-00926-1

fermer
fermer
RSS Youtube