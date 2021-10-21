Covid-19 : quel impact de l’infection au SARS-CoV-2 sur l’irrigation vasculaire du cerveau ?

Covid-19 Voir toutNeurosciences, cognitives sciences, neurology and psychiatry Voir tout
Sleep disorders have a harmful impact on our brain and under certain conditions are thought to be linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease. A link which had until now been poorly understood by the scientific community. For the first time, ...
A long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination developed by AstraZeneca is to be evaluated in DisCoVeRy, the Inserm-coordinated European trial aimed at finding a treatment for COVID-19. ...
The SARS-CoV-2 main protease Mpro causes microvascular brain pathology by cleaving NEMO in brain endothelial cells
Jan Wenzel1,2*, Josephine Lampe1,2*, Helge Müller-Fielitz1 *, Raphael Schuster1 , Marietta Zille1,2, Kristin Müller1 , Markus Krohn1,2, Jakob Körbelin3 , Linlin Zhang4,5, Ümit Özorhan1,2, Vanessa Neve1, Julian U. G. Wagner2,6, Denisa Bojkova7 , Mariana Shumliakivska6 , Yun Jiang1 , Anke Fähnrich8,9, Fabian Ott8,9, Valentin Sencio10, Cyril Robil10, Susanne Pfefferle11, Florent Sauve12, Caio Fernando Ferreira Coêlho12, Jonas Franz13,14,15, Frauke Spiecker1 , Beate Lembrich1 , Sonja Binder1 , Nina Feller1,2, Peter König16,17, Hauke Busch8,9, Ludovic Collin18, Roberto Villaseñor18, Olaf Jöhren1, Hermann C. Altmeppen19, Manolis Pasparakis20, Stefanie Dimmeler2,6, Jindrich Cinatl7 , Klaus Püschel21, Matija Zelic22, Dimitry Ofengeim22, Christine Stadelmann13, François Trottein10, Ruben Nogueiras23, Rolf Hilgenfeld4,5, Markus Glatzel19, Vincent Prevot12, Markus Schwaninger1,2
Nature Neuroscience, octobre 2021