Création de l’institut Covid-19 Ad Memoriam

Institutional and special event Voir toutPublic health Voir tout
This year’s Inserm Prize ceremony will take place on Tuesday December 11, 2018, at the Collège de France in celebration of nine researchers and engineers whose achievements have helped raise the level of scientific excellence at the Institute, in the service of ...
And what if, depending on the age at which it develops, hypertension had more or less significant consequences on maintaining our cognitive function? This was suggested by a study conducted by an Inserm team in partnership with the Department of Epidemiology and ...