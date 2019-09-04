News in brief

Cryothérapie : peu de bénéfices prouvés, des effets secondaires réels.

04 Sep 2019 - 11h15 | By INSERM PRESS OFFICE | Public health
TO CITE THIS POST :
Brève – Inserm press room Cryothérapie : peu de bénéfices prouvés, des effets secondaires réels. Link : https://presse.inserm.fr/en/cryotherapie-peu-de-benefices-prouves-des-effets-secondaires-reels/36283/

Other contents In the same category :

Public health Voir tout

communi

Apparent age of the elderly : a diagnostic tool for primary care physicians?

To estimate the health of their elderly patients, healthcare professionals have various clinical tools at their disposal: geriatric assessment scales, health questionnaires and frailty scores. However, although these tests are appropriate to a medical context, they are more difficult for primary care ...
communi

Benefits of Unit-Dose Antibiotic Sale

Between November 2014 and November 2015, a study conducted by Inserm (Unit 912 SESSTIM – Economic and Social Sciences, Health Systems and Medical Informatics), Université Aix-Marseille, IRD, CNRS and the PACA Regional Health Observatory, trialed the unit-dose dispensing of certain antibiotics across ...
Medias
Press Contact

presse@inserm.fr

Sources

 

fermer
fermer
RSS Youtube