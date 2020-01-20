Deadly outbreak in China linked to a novel form of coronavirus

Map of Chinese provinces colour coded according to the number of cases of 2019-nCoV [4] as at 27 January 2020. Credits Vittoria Colizza

Sharing research data and findings relevant to the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China (2019-nCoV) represents a significant and urgent threat to global health.

We call on researchers, journals and funders to ensure that research findings and data relevant to this outbreak are shared rapidly and openly to inform the public health response and help save lives.

We affirm the commitment to the principles set out in the 2016 Statement on data sharing in public health emergencies, and will seek to ensure that the World Health Organization has rapid access to emerging findings that could aid the global response.

Specifically, we commit to work together to help ensure:

– all peer-reviewed research publications relevant to the outbreak are made immediately open access, or freely available at least for the duration of the outbreak

– research findings relevant to the outbreak are shared immediately with the WHO upon journal submission, by the journal and with author knowledge

– research findings are made available via preprint servers before journal publication, or via platforms that make papers openly accessible before peer review, with clear statements regarding the availability of underlying data

– researchers share interim and final research data relating to the outbreak, together with protocols and standards used to collect the data, as rapidly and widely as possible – including with public health and research communities and the WHO

– authors are clear that data or preprints shared ahead of submission will not pre-empt its publication in these journals