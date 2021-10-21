Découverte de nouveaux marqueurs génétiques à l’origine d’une maladie des artères essentiellement féminine

Circulation, metabolism, nutrition Voir tout
Genetic investigation of fibromuscular dysplasia identifies risk loci and shared genetics with common cardiovascular diseases
Adrien Georges # 1, Min-Lee Yang # 2 3, Takiy-Eddine Berrandou # 1, Mark K Bakker 4, Ozan Dikilitas 5, Soto Romuald Kiando 1, Lijiang Ma 6, Benjamin A Satterfield 5, Sebanti Sengupta 2, Mengyao Yu 1, Jean-François Deleuze 7, Delia Dupré 1, Kristina L Hunker 2 3, Sergiy Kyryachenko 1, Lu Liu 1, Ines Sayoud-Sadeg 1, Laurence Amar 1 8, Chad M Brummett 9, Dawn M Coleman 10, Valentina d’Escamard 11, Peter de Leeuw 12 13, Natalia Fendrikova-Mahlay 14, Daniella Kadian-Dodov 15, Jun Z Li 3, Aurélien Lorthioir 1 8, Marco Pappaccogli 16 17, Aleksander Prejbisz 18, Witold Smigielski 19, James C Stanley 10, Matthew Zawistowski 20, Xiang Zhou 20, Sebastian Zöllner 20, FEIRI investigators; International Stroke Genetics Consortium (ISGC) Intracranial Aneurysm Working Group; MEGASTROKE; Philippe Amouyel 21, Marc L De Buyzere 22, Stéphanie Debette 23, Piotr Dobrowolski 18, Wojciech Drygas 24, Heather L Gornik 14, Jeffrey W Olin 15, Jerzy Piwonski 24, Ernst R Rietzschel 22, Ynte M Ruigrok 5, Miikka Vikkula 25, Ewa Warchol Celinska 18, Andrzej Januszewicz 18, Iftikhar J Kullo 5 26, Michel Azizi 8 27, Xavier Jeunemaitre 1 28, Alexandre Persu 16 29, Jason C Kovacic 15 30 31, Santhi K Ganesh 32 33, Nabila Bouatia-Naji 34
Nature communications, octobre 2021