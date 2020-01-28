Des biologistes, quelques briques LEGO®, une créativité étirée à l’infini

Researchers from Inserm, CNRS, Paris-Sud University, Gustave Roussy, and Institut Curie have identified a new agent in regulating PD-L1 gene expression: the eIF4F complex, which plays a role in controlling protein synthesis. ...
Researchers have recently discovered a new candidate drug to control cryptosporidiosis, a severe intestinal disease in children, immunocompromised patients, and young ruminants. Beyond this disease, their research represents an opportunity to discover new therapeutic avenues for related infections, such as toxoplasmosis and ...
Cyclic uniaxial mechanical stretching of cells using a LEGO® parts-based mechanical stretcher system Etienne Boulter1*, Floriane S. Tissot1,2,3, Julien Dilly1, Sabrina Pisano1 and Chloé C. Féral1* 1 Université Côte d’Azur, INSERM, CNRS, IRCAN, 06107 Nice France. 2 current affiliation: Imperial College London, London United-Kingdom. 3 current affiliation: The Francis Crick Institute, London United Kingdom Journal of Cell Science : https://doi.org/10.1242/jcs.234666