Press releases

Des lipides laitiers pourraient contribuer à diminuer le risque cardiovasculaire chez des populations à risque

Press release | 12 Jun 2019 - 17h26 | By INSERM PRESS OFFICE
Circulation, metabolism, nutrition

 

 

 

TO CITE THIS POST :
Press release – Inserm press room Des lipides laitiers pourraient contribuer à diminuer le risque cardiovasculaire chez des populations à risque Link : https://presse.inserm.fr/en/des-lipides-laitiers-pourraient-contribuer-a-diminuer-le-risque-cardiovasculaire-chez-des-populations-a-risque/35223/

Other contents In the same category :

Circulation, metabolism, nutrition Voir tout

communi

Cirrhosis: a predictor of mortality accurate prognosis

A trial sponsored by AP-HP and conducted by teams of Beaujon Hospital, AP-HP, Inserm and Université Paris Diderot was set up to establish an indicator that reflects the severity of liver disease in patients with cirrhosis. Coordinated by Professor Pierre-Emmanuel Rautou and ...
communi

Researchers Warn About Mixtures of Endocrine Disruptors During Pregnancy

A new study led by Inserm researchers from Irset, the Research Institute for Environmental and Occupational Health,[1] shows for the first time in humans that simultaneous exposure to endocrine disruptors exacerbates the effects observed from exposure to each chemical independently. This study ...
Sources

 

Milk polar lipids reduce lipid cardiovascular risk factors in overweight postmenopausal women: towards a gut sphingomyelin-cholesterol interplay.

Vors C. et al. Gut. DOI: 10.1136/gutjnl-2018-318155

https://gut.bmj.com/content/early/2019/06/10/gutjnl-2018-318155

fermer
fermer
RSS Youtube