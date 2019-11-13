Dossier de presse : Diabète de type 1 : l’Inserm fait le point sur les recherches

Circulation, metabolism, nutrition Voir tout
Numerous compounds are involved in the complex interactions that exist between our body and its microbiota. One of these is the essential amino acid, tryptophan. On June 13, 2018, in the journal Cell Host and Microbe, a team from Inra, AP-HP, Sorbonne ...
How can we limit age-related decrease in muscle capacity (sarcopenia), which is a major cause of loss of autonomy in the elderly? Researchers from Inserm, Université Toulouse III – Paul Sabatier and the Gérontopôle of Toulouse University Hospital might have found, within ...