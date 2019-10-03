Dysenterie : Shigella, une bactérie qui s’adapte à toutes les respirations

Researcher Contact
Benoit Marteyn
Chercheur Inserm
Unité 1202 Pathogénie et symbiose microbiennes
+33 (0)1 45 68 83 08
Immunology, inflammation, infectiology and microbiology Voir toutPublic health Voir tout
The dengue virus – like all other viruses – hijacks many of the host cell's functions to accomplish its infectious cycle. For the very first time, researchers from Inserm, CNRS and Université Paris Diderot have recently identified all of the cellular factors ...
The National Institute for Biomedical Research (INRB) of Kinshasa and Inserm have characterized the nature of the Ebola virus responsible for the 9th epidemic currently raging in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The strain identified is the so-called Ebola Zaire strain ...
Benoit Marteyn
Chercheur Inserm
Unité 1202 Pathogénie et symbiose microbiennes
+33 (0)1 45 68 83 08
Shigella-mediated oxygen depletion is essential for intestinal mucosa colonization
Jean-Yves Tinevez1,2,11, Ellen T. Arena3,4,9,11, Mark Anderson3,4, Giulia Nigro3,4, Louise Injarabian3,5, Antonin André3,5, Mariana Ferrari3,4, François-Xavier Campbell-Valois3,4,10, Anne Devin5, Spencer L. Shorte1,6, Philippe J. Sansonetti3,4,7,8 and Benoit S. Marteyn3,4,5*
1 UTechS Photonic BioImaging (Imagopole), Institut Pasteur, Paris, France.
2 Image Analysis Hub, Institut Pasteur, Paris, France.
3 Unité de Pathogénie Microbienne Moléculaire, Institut Pasteur, Paris, France.
4 INSERM Unité 1202, Paris, France.
5 IBGC, CNRS UMR 5095, Université Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France.
6 Institut Pasteur Korea, Seongnam, Republic of Korea.
7 Collège de France, Paris, France.
8 Department of Biochemistry, Microbiology and Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, University of Ottawa, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
9 Present address: Laboratory for Optical and Computational Instrumentation, University of Wisconsin–Madison, Madison, WI, USA.
10 Present address: Department of Chemistry and Biomolecular Sciences, Faculty of Science, University of Ottawa, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
11 These authors contributed equally
Nature microbiology : https://doi.org/10.1038/s41564-019-0525-3