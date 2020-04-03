Health and environmental crises: a CNRS- Inserm joint initiative

©Branimir Balogović on Unsplash

The CNRS and Inserm, in association with the CPU, INED, INRAE and IRD, under the umbrella of ATHENA and AVIESAN , are joining forces to raise key scientific questions on health and environmental crises and combine the initiatives of the humanities, social sciences and public health research communities arising from the current COVID-19 crisis.

The COVID-19 outbreak is generating a strong mobilisation of the humanities, social sciences and public health research communities. Calls within the scientific communities and the numerous initial proposals for research projects are evidence of their commitment to advancing science, and to helping address and understand the current health crisis, its long-term effects and the health and environmental crises that may arise in the future.

The initiative launched by the CNRS and Inserm, ‘Health and Environmental Crises – Humanities, Social Sciences, Public Health’ (HS3P-CriSE), is collaborative and multidisciplinary. It will focus on the situation in France and more broadly on the situation in other countries, with a particular interest in the countries of the southern hemisphere.

It will complement current initiatives in France and Europe, by providing scientific proposals and support to the positioning of teams on some central research issues. Although anchored in this current crisis, its action plan is envisaged as being long term.

Under the responsibility of Marie Gaille for the CNRS and Rémy Slama for Inserm, a committee of around ten researchers, bringing different perspectives and disciplinary skills, will meet for the first time within the coming days.

1 CPU : Conférence des présidents d’université ; Ined : Institut national d’études démographiques ; Inrae : Institut national de recherche pour l’agriculture, l’alimentation et l’environnement ; IRD : Institut de recherche pour le développement ; Athéna : Alliance thématique nationale des sciences humaines et sociales ; Aviesan : Alliance nationale pour les sciences de la vie et de la santé.