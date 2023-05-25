InScience 2023: The Festival That Does Your Health Good

June 1 to 15, 2023 will mark the third edition of InScience – a festival held by Inserm for visitors to discover and discuss questions of health and medical research. With its rich program deployed across France, InScience is particularly intended for young people, enabling everyone to learn more about Inserm’s work and become actively involved in their own health. With meetups with scientists, podcasts, videos, virtual reality games, comic books… there is something for all tastes.

For the past three years, InScience has aimed to break taboos surrounding health, counter stereotypes of the world of research, and bring the scientists and general public closer together – enabling the two worlds to meet directly. This festival reflects Inserm’s desire to democratize scientific research and make it more transparent, giving each individual the tools to become actively involved in their own health.

Support from the French National Research Agency (ANR)[1] means that this year the festival is bigger than ever, offering a richer program than previous editions. Original forms of scientific popularization, including podcasts, an original comic, escape games, and a partnership with Tik Tok influencer Tangleroux complete the offering. Places that are very popular with the general public, such as Ground Control in Paris, will host scientific mediation activities.

The highly comprehensive program (see below), with events that can be attended in person or online, seeks to make medical research advances accessible to all citizens, regardless of where they live. The events will be hosted in no fewer than 24 places in 12 French cities, and are open to everyone free of charge.

[1] Inserm’s various regional offices had responded together and won the ANR call for proposals on the theme of Science with and for society (SwafS)

Discover the Program The program can be found on the Inserm website, as well as the dedicated Twitter and Tik Tok accounts. Check out the teaser.