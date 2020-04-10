Inserm and the African Countries: Partners in Fighting COVID-19

Coronavirus SARS-Cov-2 responsible for COVID-19 disease attached to human respiratory epithelial cells©M.Rosa-Calatraval/O.Terrier/A.Pizzorno/E.Errazuriz-cerda
Furthering scientific knowledge knows no frontiers. Therefore, Inserm would like to reaffirm that the countries of Africa are – more than ever – key scientific partners and that:
While Bacillus cereus is well known as a source of food infections, researchers from INRA and ANSES, working with doctors at nine French hospitals[1] including those in the Paris Public Hospital System (AP-HP), have demonstrated for the first time that this bacterium is also responsible ...
Researchers have recently discovered a new candidate drug to control cryptosporidiosis, a severe intestinal disease in children, immunocompromised patients, and young ruminants. Beyond this disease, their research represents an opportunity to discover new therapeutic avenues for related infections, such as toxoplasmosis and ...