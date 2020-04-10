Press releases

Inserm and the African Countries: Partners in Fighting COVID-19

Press release | 10 Apr 2020 - 11h26 | By INSERM PRESS OFFICE
Image de microscopie du Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 responsables de la maladie COVID-19 accrochés aux cellules épithéliales respiratoires humaines

Coronavirus SARS-Cov-2 responsible for COVID-19 disease attached to human respiratory epithelial cells©M.Rosa-Calatraval/O.Terrier/A.Pizzorno/E.Errazuriz-cerda

Furthering scientific knowledge knows no frontiers. Therefore, Inserm would like to reaffirm that the countries of Africa are – more than ever – key scientific partners and that:

  • Inserm has long been committed to numerous research projects with African countries concerning a variety of diseases, including Ebola, malaria, and HIV.

 

 

 

 

  • Inserm, through the Reacting consortium, has an ethical charter for research conduct in emerging infectious disease epidemics.
