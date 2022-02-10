Signing of the Contract of Objectives, Means and Performance between the French State and Inserm on February 4, 2022, in the presence of Frédérique Vidal – Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, Olivier Véran – Minister of Solidarity and Health, and Gilles Bloch – Inserm CEO. © Inserm

“A new impetus for health biology research.” This is the ambition of Inserm’s Contract of Objectives, Means and Performance signed on Friday, February 4, 2022 by Frédérique Vidal – Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, Olivier Véran – Minister of Solidarity and Health, and Gilles Bloch – Inserm CEO.

This contract consolidates a shared vision of biomedical research and more particularly of Inserm’s roadmap for the coming years, as well as the commitment to make it a reality. It falls within the scope of Inserm’s missions and the strategic orientations defined by its supervisory bodies – particularly the research programming law, the national health strategy, and the “France 2030” investment plan.

At the event, Gilles Bloch was keen to thank the ministers “for their continued confidence in Inserm, emphasizing that this new contract gives Inserm the means to sustain its ambition of research excellence serving innovation and health for all citizens. “

Due to its size, broad spectrum of activities and renowned expertise, Inserm plays a pivotal role in structuring and guiding French biomedical research, in conjunction with its ministerial supervisory bodies in research and health. Its activity makes Inserm Europe’s leading public institution in the field of health research. The challenges at stake in this contract between the State and Inserm are to produce world-class science, cultivate fertile ground for future major biomedical discoveries, and best serve the health of all citizens.

The ambition of Inserm’s Contract of Objectives, Means and Performance falls in line with the priorities of France’s research programming law (LPR).

It also reflects the priority given to public health and prevention and shares the same objectives as the research component of the national health strategy, whether in terms of knowledge development, support of medical, technological and organizational innovations, or the acceleration of digital innovation.

Finally, this contract reflects Inserm’s 2020-2025 Strategic Plan in operational terms and sets out the following four priorities, with which it associates actions and resources:

Reinforce the health research continuum while promoting disruptive research Increase Inserm’s ability to implement its choices in synergy with its public and private partners, in France, Europe and internationally More effectively support laboratories by revamping the human resources policy and simplifying administrative procedures Speed up the development of open, responsible science and reinforce the role of health sciences in our society

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has highlighted the importance of responsive and coordinated research across the entire biomedical research and public health continuum – which has been a priority of Inserm since its creation. It has also showed the need to strengthen our country’s research over the long term to guarantee its sovereignty and international competitiveness.