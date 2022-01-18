Les cyclistes et piétons inhaleraient plus de particules produites par le trafic routier que les usagers de transports motorisés

Researcher Contact
Basile Chaix
Directeur de recherche Inserm
Unité 1136 Institut Pierre Louis d’épidémiologie et de santé publique
Équipe « ERC : Environnement, mobilité et santé »
Téléphone portable sur demande
An organic compound produced by the gut flora – the metabolite 4-Cresol – is considered to have protective effects against both type 1 and 2 diabetes, notably by stimulating the growth of the insulin-producing pancreatic beta cells. This is according to a ...
Un décret et un arrêté publiés le 5 avril autorisent les préfets à réquisitionner les laboratoires de recherche publique afin de procéder aux tests de dépistage du Covid-19 en utilisant la technique dite de RT-PCR, basée sur le matériel génétique. Le CNRS ...
Basile Chaix
Directeur de recherche Inserm
Unité 1136 Institut Pierre Louis d’épidémiologie et de santé publique
Équipe « ERC : Environnement, mobilité et santé »
Téléphone portable sur demande
Personal exposure to concentrations and inhalation of black carbon according to transport mode use: The MobiliSense sensor-based study
Sanjeev Bista *, Clélie Dureau, Basile Chaix
Sorbonne Université, INSERM, Institut Pierre Louis d’Epidémiologie et de Santé Publique IPLESP, Nemesis team, Faculté de Médecine Saint-Antoine, 27 rue Chaligny, 75012 Paris, France
Environment International : https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envint.2021.106990