Les données des téléphones mobiles au service de la lutte contre la pandémie de Covid-19

Researchers from Inserm and Université de Rennes recently identified a new bacterial toxin which they transformed into potent antibiotics active against various bacteria responsible for human infections. ...
Teams of the Clinical Research Unit in Health Economics "ECO Île-de-France" * at the Hotel Dieu AP-HP, the Clinical Epidemiology Unit and Pediatric Endocrinology-diabetology Service hospital Robert Debré AP-HP, and mixed research unit INSERM / University of Paris U1123 "clinical Epidemiology and ...