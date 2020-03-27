Les données des téléphones mobiles au service de la lutte contre la pandémie de Covid-19

Study on the medico-economic implications of the level of insecurity in Inpatient Pediatrics

Teams of the Clinical Research Unit in Health Economics "ECO Île-de-France" * at the Hotel Dieu AP-HP, the Clinical Epidemiology Unit and Pediatric Endocrinology-diabetology Service hospital Robert Debré AP-HP, and mixed research unit INSERM / University of Paris U1123 "clinical Epidemiology and ...