Les métastases au fil du sang

Cancer Voir toutCirculation, metabolism, nutrition Voir tout
Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) mainly affects children, with the prognosis often being poor despite several decades of research into more effective treatments. A new study explains why some forms of leukemia develop in very young children. ...
What if immune system efficacy against cancerous cells could be reinforced by a diet in which calories are not reduced but nutrients are precisely determined? This what Inserm researchers from Université Côte d’Azur, through a study of the effects of restrictive diets ...
Fluids and their mechanics in tumour transit: shaping metastasis
Gautier Follain1–3, 7, David Herrmann5–7, Sébastien Harlepp1–3, 7, Vincent Hyenne1-4, 7, Naël Osmani1–3, 7, Sean Warren5–6, Paul Timpson5–6 and Jacky G. Goetz1–3
1 Inserm UMR_S1109, Tumor Biomechanics, Strasbourg, France.
2 Université de Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France.
3 Fédération de Médecine Translationnelle de Strasbourg (FMTS), Strasbourg, France.
4 CNRS SNC 505, Strasbourg 67200, France.
5 The Kinghorn Cancer Centre, Garvan Institute of Medical Research, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.
6 St. Vincent’s Clinical School, Faculty of Medicine, University of New South Wales, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.
7 These authors contributed equally: Gautier Follain, David Herrmann, Sébastien Harlepp, Vincent Hyenne, Naël Osmani
Nature Reviews Cancer : https://doi.org/10.1038/s41568-019-0221-x