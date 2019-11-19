Les risques de complication de l’obésité dépendraient avant tout de la composition du tissu adipeux

Circulation, metabolism, nutrition Voir tout
A novel IT tool based on artificial intelligence methods has made it possible to identify the toxic effects of bisphenol S – a frequent substitute for bisphenol A in food containers. ...
Healthy adiposity and extended lifespan in obese mice fed a diet supplemented with a polyphenolrich plant extract Virginie Aires1,2,3, Jérôme Labbé1,2,3, Valérie Deckert1,2,3, Jean-Paul pais de Barros1,2,3,4, Romain Boidot 1,2,3,5,6, Marc Haumont7, Guillaume Maquart1,2,3, Naig Le Guern1,2,3, David Masson1,2,3,8, Emmanuelle prost-Camus7, Michel prost7,9 & Laurent Lagrost1,2,3,7,9 1 University of Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, F-21000, Dijon, France. 2 INSERM U1231 “Lipids, Nutrition, Cancer”, F-21000, Dijon, France. 3 LipSTIC LabEx, F-21000, Dijon, France. 4 Lipidomic Platform, F-21000, Dijon, France. 5 Platform of Transfer in Cancer Biology, Centre Georges-François Leclerc, F-21000, Dijon, France. 6 Department of Biology and Pathology of Tumours, Centre Georges-François Leclerc, F-21000, Dijon, France. 7 LARA-Spiral Laboratories, F-21560, Couternon, France. 8 University Hospital of Dijon (CHU), F-21000, Dijon, France. 9 VITAGORA Competitiveness Cluster, F-21000, Dijon, France. DOI : https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-45600-6