L’Inserm pleinement engagé dans la lutte contre la pandémie de Covid-19

1.2 million people in the world are co-infected by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacteria which causes tuberculosis, and AIDS (HIV-1). This combination is deadly: it makes patient diagnosis and treatment difficult, and increases the pathogenicity of these two infectious agents. An international team ...
The findings, published in the journal Gastroenterology in November 2018, show that if the liver cancer risk is greatly reduced after viral eradication in these patients, it still persists and justified to keep patients with viral cirrhosis C cured in screening programs. ...