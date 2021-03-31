Maladie de Huntington : un espoir de traitement pour protéger le cerveau

Neurosciences, cognitives sciences, neurology and psychiatry Voir toutHealth technologies Voir tout
Most of our choices are not motivated by curiosity but by errors caused by the brain mechanisms implicated in evaluating our options. ...
How can the quality of life of patients with narcolepsy, the severest sleep disorder in humans, be improved? An international scientific team led by Yves Dauvilliers, a researcher at Inserm and Université de Montpellier, is working on Solriamfetol – a promising new ...
Increasing brain palmitoylation rescues behaviour and neuropathology in Huntington disease mice
Amandine Virlogeux1*, Chiara Scaramuzzino1*, Sophie Lenoir1, Rémi Carpentier1,
Morgane Louessard2, Aurélie Genoux1, Patricia Lino2, Maria-Victoria Hinckelmann1,
Anselme L. Perrier2,3, Sandrine Humbert1, Frédéric Saudou1
1 Univ. Grenoble Alpes, Inserm, U1216, CHU Grenoble Alpes, Grenoble Institut
Neuroscience, GIN, 38000, Grenoble, France.
2 INSERM U861, UEVE, I-STEM, AFM, 91100, Corbeil-Essonnes, France
3 Commissariat à l’Énergie Atomique et aux Énergies Alternatives (CEA), Direction de la Recherche Fondamentale, Institut François Jacob, Molecular Imaging Center (MIRCen), CNRS UMR 9199, Université Paris-Saclay, 92265, Fontenay-aux-Roses, France.
Science Advances, 31 mars 2021