Mieux comprendre le rôle de certains globules blancs dans la réponse immunitaire au SARS-CoV-2

SARS-CoV-2 induces cytokine responses in human basophils
Frontiers in Immunology, 24 février 2022
Srinivasa Reddy Bonam1,†, Camille Chauvin1,2,†, Laurine Levillayer2,†, Mano Joseph Mathew3, Anavaj Sakuntabhai2,4, Jagadeesh Bayry1,5,*
1 Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale, Centre de Recherche des Cordeliers, Sorbonne Université, Université de Paris, 75006 Paris, France.
2 Functional Genetics of Infectious Diseases Unit, Department of Global Health, Institut Pasteur, Paris Cedex 15, France.
3 Efrei, Efrei Research Lab, 30-32 Avenue de la République, F-94800 Villejuif, France.
4 Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS), UMR2000, Paris Cedex 15, France.
5 Department of Biological Sciences & Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad, Palakkad, 678623, India
†These authors have contributed equally to this work and share first authorship