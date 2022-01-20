New Brain Abnormalities Associated with Child Abuse

Researcher Contact
Arnaud Tanti
U1253 Imagerie & Cerveau (Inserm/Université de Tours)
E-mail : arnaud.tanti@inserm.fr
Immunolabeling of parvalbumin neurons (in green) surrounded by perineuronal nets (in red) in the human prefrontal cortex. © Arnaud Tanti/Inserm
In collaboration with a Canadian team, scientists from Inserm and Université de Tours, at Unit 1253 Imaging & Brain1, have shown in post-mortem brain samples that victims of child abuse present specific brain characteristics. The teams have revealed for the first time in humans an increase in the number and maturation of perineuronal nets, dense protein structures surrounding the neurons. In animals, this phenomenon regulates brain plasticity by inhibiting the remodeling of neural networks. This research suggests that abuse could cause lasting changes to the developmental trajectories of certain brain regions with potential effects on psychological health. The study has been published in Molecular Psychiatry.
Child abuse has effects on psychological development, including an increased risk of depression and suicide during the course of life. Sexual violence, physical violence or chronic neglect during childhood or adolescence are suspected to cause lasting structural and functional changes in the brain. It is during these periods that personality traits, attachment patterns, cognitive functions and emotional responses are shaped by our experiences, including traumatic ones.
To better understand the neurobiological changes associated with child abuse, researchers from Inserm and Université de Tours, in collaboration with McGill University – Douglas Mental Health University Institute in Montreal, Canada, investigated the ventromedial prefrontal cortex, a brain region that regulates emotional responses. They took a closer look at “perineuronal nets” – particularly compact and dense structures that encircle certain neurons, especially parvalbumin neurons, whose inhibitory action plays a role in controlling the activity of large groups of neurons.
Perineuronal nets emerge in early childhood and continue to develop until the end of adolescence, increasing in size and number. In animals, their development represents an important stage of brain maturation, with their emergence marking the closure of “critical periods” of plasticity during which the development of the neural circuitry can be easily modified by experiments.
To study these structures, the researchers analyzed post-mortem brain sections from adults (from brain donations with informed consent from the next of kin) who had committed suicide an episode of major depression. Of the 28 subjects concerned, 12 had a marked history of child abuse. These sections were also compared with those of control subjects having died of natural causes and with no history of abuse or psychiatric illness. The different types of analyses performed by the researchers led them to make several observations.
Firstly, in the subjects who were abused during childhood, the perineuronal nets were denser and more numerous than those of the other individuals. They also presented more marked maturation characteristics, including increased structural development around the parvalbumin neurons. Finally, the researchers showed that the cells producing the main proteins that make up the perineuronal nets are oligodendrocyte progenitors, cells which are found throughout the brain.
1 JRU 1253, iBrain, Inserm, Université de Tours
Child abuse associates with increased recruitment of perineuronal nets in the ventromedial prefrontal cortex: a possible implication of oligodendrocyte progenitor cells
Arnaud Tanti 1,2,5, Claudia Belliveau 1,3,5, Corina Nagy1, Malosree Maitra1,3, Fanny Denux1, Kelly Perlman1,3, Frank Chen1, Refilwe Mpai1,3, Candice Canonne1,3, Stéphanie Théberge1,3, Ashley McFarquhar1, Maria Antonietta Davoli1, Catherine Belzung 2, Gustavo Turecki 1,3,4 and Naguib Mechawar 1,3,4
1 McGill Group for Suicide Studies, Douglas Mental Health University Institute, McGill University, Montreal, QC, Canada.
2 UMR 1253, iBrain, Inserm, Université de Tours, Tours, France.
3 Integrated Program in Neuroscience, McGill University, Montreal, QC, Canada.
4 Department of Psychiatry, McGill University, Montréal, QC, Canada.
5 These authors contributed equally: Arnaud Tanti, Claudia Belliveau.
Molecular Psychiatry, Novembre 2021