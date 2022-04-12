© Scott Graham / Unsplash

Rémi Quirion, Quebec’s Chief Scientist, and Dr. Gilles Bloch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm), are pleased to announce the signing of a new joint Declaration of Intent between the Quebec Health Research Fund and Inserm.

Covering the next four years, this declaration renews an institutional partnership spanning over half a century.

It affirms the partners’ shared determination to pursue joint collaborative activities – including support for research projects, the development of consortia and networks, and support for the mobility of students and researchers. The emphasis will be on three scientific areas of mutual interest, representing major challenges for society:

Mental health

Public health

Aging

“The agreement strengthens a position that we have supported for a long time: the importance of international collaborations for the advancement of knowledge and the training of researchers. In that sense, Inserm has been a long-standing partner of the Quebec Research Fund in the development of health research. As we intensify the pooling of our scientific expertise, we will increase the impact of our research for the wellbeing of our populations. “

Rémi Quirion, Quebec’s Chief Scientist

“The renewal of our historic partnership is a testament to the strength and vitality of the relationship between our researchers and the Quebec community. This agreement will further strengthen our links in major fields, in line with Inserm’s national priorities, with a strong impact expected on both the scientific and societal levels.”

Dr. Gilles Bloch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Inserm