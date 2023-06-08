When We Always Benefit From Focusing on Health: Inserm Unveils Its New Advertising Campaign

A still from the Inserm commercial. © Directed by: Ugo Mangin, production: Yohannes Cousy

One year after its large-scale poster campaign in France’s railway stations and Paris subway, Inserm uses its slogan On gagne tous les jours à s’intéresser à la santé [We always benefit from focusing on health] in a 30-second TV commercial broadcast from June 7 to July 30.

Directed by Ugo Mangin with the support of the Insign agency and commissioned by Inserm’s Communications Department, this commercial illustrates just how many of our daily actions are – without our knowing – the result of research conducted at the Institute.

Throughout the 30-second sequence, the viewer is immersed in the thoughts of a woman, who is out and about and comments on the everyday scenes she sees around her. This is how we find out that a saxophonist has preserved his breathing thanks to specific proteins, that the Nutri-Score enables a young woman to eat a healthy sandwich, and that a middle-aged man continues to skateboard thanks to his chondrocytes.

In keeping with the 2022 poster campaign, the commitment to integrating surprising and complex science into an everyday scene was maintained in order to engage viewers and encourage them to visit Inserm’s website to find out more.