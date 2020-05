For diabetic patients confined during the Covid 19-epidemic, the AP-HP, in partnership with Inserm and University of Paris, launches CoviDIAB, a national application for information, prevention and support online

The AP-HP, the Federation of Diabetological Hospital Service and the AP-HP Connected Health Responsibility Centre offer this week to diabetic patients confined at home during the Covid-19 outbreak, a national programme of information, prevention and support for their health. ...