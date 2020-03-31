Pour les patients diabétiques confinés en période d’épidémie COVID-19, l’AP-HP, en partenariat avec l’Inserm et Université de Paris, lance CoviDIAB, une application nationale d’information, de prévention et d’accompagnement en ligne

Circulation, metabolism, nutrition Voir toutPublic health Voir tout
Suite à l’instauration début 2017 des paquets de tabac neutres en France, les adolescents sont de moins en moins nombreux à fumer leur première cigarette. Ces résultats publiés dans la revue Tobacco Control, dans le cadre d’une étude menée par l’Inserm et ...
Bacillary dysentery caused by the intestinal bacteria Shigella is a major health problem in tropical regions and developing countries. Complications from this infection lead to several hundred thousand deaths a year, primarily among infants. Researchers from Inserm and the Institut Pasteur have ...