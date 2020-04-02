Publication d’une étude, dans la revue The Lancet Infectious Diseases, portant sur les cinq premiers cas de COVID-19 identifiés en France, et en Europe, entre le 24 et le 29 janvier 2020.

Immunology, inflammation, infectiology and microbiology Voir toutPublic health Voir tout
In an article in the New England Journal of Medicine published on April 19, the intermediate results of a clinical trial (HGB-205) led by Pr. Marina Cavazzana and her teams at the Necker-Enfants malades hospital AP-HP in collaboration with the Imagine Institute ...
A study reveals that seasonal influenza vaccine coverage remains particularly low among pregnant women in France. Despite risks of severe complications, expectant mothers are often not offered the vaccine during their prenatal monitoring or, if they are, a large majority declines it. ...