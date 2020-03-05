Quand le stress affaiblit les défenses immunitaires

Immunology, inflammation, infectiology and microbiology Voir tout
Amid a plan announced by the United Nations to eradicate tuberculosis by 2030, a new study has revealed the emergence of multidrug-resistant strains of the disease which go undetected by WHO-endorsed tests. These findings, from an international research team co-directed by CNRS ...
β2-adrenergic signals downregulate the innate immune response and reduce host resistance to viral infection Elisabeth Wieduwild1, Mathilde Girard-Madoux1, Linda Quatrini1,2, Caroline Laprie1, Lionel Chasson1, Rafaëlle Rossignol1, Claire Bernat1, Sophie Guia1, and Sophie Ugolini1 1 Aix Marseille Univ, CNRS, INSERM, CIML, Centre d’Immunologie de Marseille-Luminy, Marseille, France 2 Department of Immunology, IRCSS Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital, Rome, Italy Journal of Experimental Medicine : https://doi.org/10.1084/jem.20190554