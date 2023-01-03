Retour sur 5 avancées marquantes à l’Inserm en 2022

Cancer Voir toutImmunology, inflammation, infectiology and microbiology Voir toutNeurosciences, cognitives sciences, neurology and psychiatry Voir toutPublic health Voir tout
Monoclonal antibodies are part of the therapeutic arsenal for eliminating cancer cells. Some make use of the immune system to act and belong to a class of treatment called "immunotherapies." But how do these antibodies function within the tumor? And how can ...
Cisplatin is a chemotherapy indicated to fight tumors in many types of cancer. However, it does have major side effects – especially kidney toxicity, that can lead to acute kidney failure. In addition, patients treated with cisplatin also often report high levels ...