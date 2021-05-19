Système d’alerte de pics de pollution : des effets protecteurs sur la santé ?

In France, the strategy for preventing iron deficiency in young children is partly based on the recommendation to use iron-fortified infant formula – including growing-up milk – when breastfeeding is discontinued. The researchers found that the consumption of iron-fortified infant formula very ...
Hypoallergenic formulas are recommended for infants who are not exclusively breastfed and who are at risk of developing allergies. While it is assumed that such formulas reduce the development of allergies later in life, it is unclear whether this claim is true. ...