Ulcère de Buruli : nouvelles pistes de diagnostic pour une maladie négligée

As tumors develop, they evolve genetically. How does the immune system act when faced with tumor cells? How does it exert pressure on the genetic diversity of cancer cells? Scientists from the Institut Pasteur and Inserm used in vivo video techniques and ...
An Inserm team led by researcher Vittoria Colizza at Pierre Louis Institute of Epidemiology and Public Health (Inserm/Sorbonne Université) has modeled the potential spread of 2019-nCoV in order to orient prevention and surveillance policies. A model which comes with one caveat: derived ...
Skin-specific antibodies neutralizing mycolactone toxin during the spontaneous healing of Mycobacterium ulcerans infection Mélanie Foulon1*, Amélie Pouchin1*, Jérémy Manry2,3*, Fida Khater1, Marie Robbe-Saule1, Amandine Durand1, Lucille Esnault1, Yves Delneste4,5, Pascale Jeannin4,5, Jean-Paul Saint-André6, Anne Croué6, Frederic Altare7, Laurent Abel2,3, Alexandre Alcaïs2,3, Estelle Marion1† 1 Equipe ATOMycA, U1232 CRCINA, Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM), Université de Nantes, Université d’Angers, Angers, France. 2 Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM) UMR-1163, Paris, France. 3 Imagine Institute, Paris Descartes-Sorbonne Paris Cité University, Paris, France. 4 Equipe 07, U1232 CRCINA, Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM), Université de Nantes, Université d’Angers, Angers, France. 5 CHU Angers, Département d’Immunologie et Allergologie, Angers, France. 6Pathology Department, University Hospital of Angers, 49933 Angers, France. 7Equipe 05, U1232 CRCINA, Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM), Université d’Angers, Université de Nantes, Nantes, France. DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aax7781