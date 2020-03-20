Un champignon au secours des patients atteints de maladies génétiques rares

Decreased jaw bone volume in edentate patients is the main difficulty which arises when fitting dental implants. Bone grafting is currently the most frequent solution for this problem. However, this method has several disadvantages, such as deterioration of the bone graft over ...
Researchers have shown that a commercially-available vaccine can overcome resistance to immunotherapy. Their study, published in Science Translational Medicine, shows that not only can gastroenteritis vaccines induce the immunogenic death of cancer cells in vitro, but also that combining them with immunotherapy ...