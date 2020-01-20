Press releases

Un nouveau composant du sang révélé

| 20 Jan 2020 - 11h12 | By INSERM PRESS OFFICE
Cancer
TO CITE THIS POST :
Inserm press room Un nouveau composant du sang révélé Link : https://presse.inserm.fr/en/un-nouveau-composant-du-sang-revele/37905/

Other contents In the same category :

Cancer Voir tout

communi

Cancer under pressure: visualizing the activity of the immune system on tumor development

As tumors develop, they evolve genetically. How does the immune system act when faced with tumor cells? How does it exert pressure on the genetic diversity of cancer cells? Scientists from the Institut Pasteur and Inserm used in vivo video techniques and ...
communi

Predicting The Response To Immunotherapy Using Artificial Intelligence

A study published in The Lancet Oncology establishes for the first time that artificial intelligence can process medical images to extract biological and clinical information. By designing an algorithm and developing it to analyse CT scan images, medical researchers at Gustave Roussy, ...
Medias
Press Contact

presse@inserm.fr

Sources

Blood contains circulating cell free respiratory competent mitochondria.

 

Zahra Al Amir Dache1, Amaëlle Otandault1, Rita Tanos1, Brice Pastor1, Romain Meddeb1, Cynthia Sanchez1, Giuseppe Arena2, Laurence Lasorsa1, E. Andrew Bennett3, Thierry Grange3, Safia El Messaoudi1, Thibault Mazard1, Corinne Prevostel1, and Alain R. Thierry1

1 IRCM, Institut de Recherche en Cancérologie de Montpellier, Inserm U1194, Université de Montpellier, Institut régional du Cancer de Montpellier, Montpellier, France

2 Gustave Roussy Cancer Campus, Inserm U1030, Villejuif 94805, France

3 Institut Jacques Monod, Université Paris Diderot, Paris, France

 

FASEB Journal : https://doi.org/10.1096/fj.201901917RR

fermer
fermer
RSS Youtube