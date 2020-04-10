Une grande enquête nationale pour étudier la santé et les enjeux sociaux de la pandémie de COVID-19 et du confinement

Immunology, inflammation, infectiology and microbiology Voir toutPublic health Voir tout
Teams from Dijon-Bourgogne University Hospital, Inserm and CEA have recently established the results of the whole-genome analysis of severely ill neonates, hospitalized in neonatal ICUs – the time of which was slashed from the current 18-month average to just 38 days. ...
Un temps de travail prolongé, qui correspondrait à plus de dix heures par jour au moins 50 jours par an, peut représenter un risque de survenue de maladies cardio-vasculaires ou d’accidents vasculaires cérébraux (AVC). ...