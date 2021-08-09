Press releases

Vaccination Covid-19 et populations particulières : une grande étude de cohorte pour orienter les recommandations destinées aux plus fragiles

Press release | 09 Aug 2021 - 14h20 | By INSERM PRESS OFFICE
Covid-19

 

TO CITE THIS POST :
Press release – Inserm press room Vaccination Covid-19 et populations particulières : une grande étude de cohorte pour orienter les recommandations destinées aux plus fragiles Link : https://presse.inserm.fr/en/vaccination-covid-19-et-populations-particulieres-une-grande-etude-de-cohorte-pour-orienter-les-recommandations-destinees-aux-plus-fragiles/43610/

Other contents In the same category :

Covid-19 Voir tout

communi

Focusing on Viral Load to Understand Progression to Severe COVID-19

What are the factors predicting progression to severe forms of COVID-19? One year into the pandemic, this question remains a key research subject, and one that scientists from Inserm and Université de Paris decided to explore further by studying the link between ...
communi

Confirmation des premiers résultats de l’essai CORIMUNO-TOCI-1

Chez certains patients avec pneumonie Covid-19, un état hyperinflammatoire d'origine immunologique contribue à l'insuffisance respiratoire aigüe et au décès. La plateforme CORIMUNO-19 a été rapidement mise en place pour permettre de tester l'efficacité et la tolérance de divers médicaments immuno-modulateurs chez les ...
fermer
fermer
RSS Youtube