Press releases
  • Home
  • > Press releases
  • > Cancer
  • > Vers un médicament pour lutter contre une maladie intestinale grave chez l’enfant, les patients immunodéprimés.

Vers un médicament pour lutter contre une maladie intestinale grave chez l’enfant, les patients immunodéprimés.

| 20 Nov 2019 - 10h00 | By INSERM PRESS OFFICE
Cancer | Immunology, inflammation, infectiology and microbiology
TO CITE THIS POST :
Inserm press room Vers un médicament pour lutter contre une maladie intestinale grave chez l’enfant, les patients immunodéprimés. Link : https://presse.inserm.fr/en/vers-un-medicament-pour-lutter-contre-une-maladie-intestinale-grave-chez-lenfant-les-patients-immunodeprimes-et-les-ruminants/37407/

Other contents In the same category :

Cancer Voir toutImmunology, inflammation, infectiology and microbiology Voir tout

communi

When Infection Strikes, Our Brain and Immune System Join Forces

When infection strikes, what if our immune system was not alone in the fight? What if its major ally was in fact the brain? Researchers from Inserm, CNRS and Aix-Marseille University (AMU) have observed mechanisms of cooperation between the nervous system and ...
communi

Behind a Rare Disease: A Gut Sensitive to the Cold and Intolerant of its Own Bacteria

A mechanism of tolerance towards intestinal flora is thought to be implicated in the onset of a rare familial autoinflammatory disease induced by cold temperatures. This is the finding of researchers from the Center for Infection and Immunity of Lille (Inserm/Université de ...
fermer
fermer
RSS Youtube