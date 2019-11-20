Vers un médicament pour lutter contre une maladie intestinale grave chez l’enfant, les patients immunodéprimés.

Cancer Voir toutImmunology, inflammation, infectiology and microbiology Voir tout
When infection strikes, what if our immune system was not alone in the fight? What if its major ally was in fact the brain? Researchers from Inserm, CNRS and Aix-Marseille University (AMU) have observed mechanisms of cooperation between the nervous system and ...
A mechanism of tolerance towards intestinal flora is thought to be implicated in the onset of a rare familial autoinflammatory disease induced by cold temperatures. This is the finding of researchers from the Center for Infection and Immunity of Lille (Inserm/Université de ...