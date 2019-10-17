Press releases

Vieillir avec le VIH associé à un risque accru de développer des déficiences cognitives

Press release | 17 Oct 2019 - 16h18 | By INSERM PRESS OFFICE
Immunology, inflammation, infectiology and microbiology
TO CITE THIS POST :
Press release – Inserm press room Vieillir avec le VIH associé à un risque accru de développer des déficiences cognitives Link : https://presse.inserm.fr/en/vieillir-avec-le-vih-associe-a-un-risque-accru-de-developper-des-deficiences-cognitives/36953/

Other contents In the same category :

Immunology, inflammation, infectiology and microbiology Voir tout

communi

New Antiviral Targets Identified to Combat Dengue

The dengue virus – like all other viruses – hijacks many of the host cell's functions to accomplish its infectious cycle. For the very first time, researchers from Inserm, CNRS and Université Paris Diderot have recently identified all of the cellular factors ...
communi

VIH-1 : des réservoirs découverts pour la première fois dans les macrophages tissulaires

L’existence de réservoirs cellulaires où se cachent des virus VIH « dormants » chez les patients infectés sous traitement est un obstacle majeur à l’éradication du virus. Dans une étude parue aujourd’hui dans la revue Nature Microbiology, une équipe de recherche de l’Institut Cochin ...
Medias
Press Contact

Claire Parisel Tél. 01 42 11 50 59 – 06 17 66 00 26 claire.parisel@gustaveroussy.fr

fermer
fermer
RSS Youtube