World multiple sclerosis Day

Multiple sclerosis ©Inserm/RIEGER F

World MS Day 2019 will take place on 30 May.

The 2019 campaign is called ‘My Invisible MS’ and the theme is visibility.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system. It causes the progressive destruction of the myelin sheath surrounding the nerve cells, which is essential for their protection and for the transmission of nerve impulses, leading to motor, sensory, and cognitive disruption.

Inserm teams are mobilized to further research into MS.

At present, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is widely used to diagnose and follow up patients with the disease. However, no imaging tools exist to predict the onset of relapse.

Researchers from the “SpPrIng” team, led by Fabian Docagne at Inserm Unit 1237 in Caen, France, have developed an MRI technique in which the progression of the disease can be followed in space and time in a murine model of MS. To do this, they used MRI-detectable iron beads that bind to the adhesion molecules.

The ability to effectively repair myelin is a key factor in countering the progression of MS. Understanding why and how some patients are able to better manage the disease than others is essential.