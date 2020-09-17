Communiqués et dossiers de presse

La consommation d’aliments moins bien classés au moyen du Nutri-Score associée à une mortalité accrue

Communiqué | 17 sept. 2020 - 0h30 | Par INSERM (Salle de presse)
Santé publique

Une nouvelle étude s’intéresse au lien entre qualité nutritionnelle des aliments et mortalité. © Adobe Stock

La consommation d’aliments moins bien classés par le score de qualité nutritionnelle qui sous-tend le logo Nutri-Score est associée à une mortalité accrue dans la cohorte européenne EPIC. Ces résultats, obtenus par des chercheurs de l’Inserm, de l’Inrae, du Cnam et de l’Université Sorbonne Paris Nord, en collaboration avec des chercheurs du Centre International de Recherche sur le Cancer (OMS/CIRC), valident l’intérêt du Nutri-Score dans le cadre de politiques de santé publique. L’étude est publiée le 17 septembre 2020 dans le British Medical Journal (BMJ).

S’il est aujourd’hui bien établi qu’une alimentation moins riche en sucres, graisses saturées, sel et calories et plus riche en fibres et fruits et légumes est plus favorable à la santé, contribuant notamment à prévenir le risque de maladies chroniques telles que le cancer ou les maladies cardiovasculaires, appliquer ces recommandations en pratique reste un défi important.

Dans ce contexte, le logo Nutri-Score a été développé pour aider les consommateurs à choisir des produits de meilleure qualité nutritionnelle dans les rayons, et pour encourager les industriels à améliorer la qualité nutritionnelle de leurs produits. Le Nutri-Score est un logo à 5 couleurs apposé en face avant des emballages. Il fournit une indication sur la qualité nutritionnelle des produits : de A-vert foncé-qualité nutritionnelle élevée à E-orange foncé-qualité nutritionnelle moindre. Les couleurs du Nutri-Score sont attribuées en fonction du score FSAm-NPS (Food Standards Agency nutrient profiling system, version modifiée), reflétant le profil nutritionnel des aliments à partir de leur composition (pour 100 g) en énergie, sucres, acides gras saturés, sodium, protéines, fibres et fruits et légumes.

De nombreuses études publiées dans des journaux scientifiques internationaux ont démontré la validité du score FSAm-NPS pour caractériser la qualité nutritionnelle des aliments ainsi que l’efficacité du Nutri-Score pour aider les consommateurs à choisir des produits de meilleure qualité nutritionnelle. En particulier, des liens entre la consommation d’aliments avec un score FSAm-NPS reflétant une qualité nutritionnelle plus élevée (mieux classés sur l’échelle du Nutri-Score) et une meilleure santé ont jusqu’ici été observés en France (cohortes SU.VI.MAX et NutriNet-Santé), au Royaume-Uni (Whitehall II et EPIC-Norfolk) et en Espagne (cohorte SUN).

La nouvelle étude publiée dans le BMJ et menée par l’équipe de Recherche en Epidémiologie Nutritionnelle (EREN) au Centre de Recherche épidémiologie et statistiques – Université de Paris (Inserm/Inrae/Cnam/Université Sorbonne Paris Nord) visait à rechercher des associations entre le score FSAm-NPS des aliments consommés et la mortalité au sein d’une très large population répartie dans 10 pays européens. Elle fait suite à une étude publiée en 2018 dans la même population et portant sur le risque de cancer.

Au total, 501 594 participants de la cohorte EPIC (European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition) ont été inclus dans les analyses. Au cours du suivi entre 1992 et 2015, 53 112 participants sont décédés de causes non-accidentelles (y compris de cancer et de maladies des appareils circulatoires, respiratoires et digestifs).

Les chercheurs montrent que les participants qui consommaient en moyenne plus d’aliments avec un score FSAm-NPS plus élevé, reflétant une qualité nutritionnelle moindre (correspondant à des aliments moins bien classés par Nutri-Score), présentaient une mortalité accrue (mortalité totale et mortalité liée au cancer et aux maladies des appareils circulatoires, respiratoires et digestifs).

Ces résultats étaient significatifs après la prise en compte d’un grand nombre de facteurs sociodémographiques et liés au mode de vie.

Le Nutri-Score a été officiellement adopté en France en 2017 et depuis par différents pays européens (Belgique, Espagne, Allemagne, Pays-Bas, Suisse, Luxembourg). Toutefois, l’application de ce logo reste optionnelle du fait de la réglementation européenne sur l’étiquetage et repose ainsi sur la volonté des industriels de l’agroalimentaire. Si à ce jour, déjà plus de 350 entreprises et marques se sont engagées à mettre en place le Nutri-Score sur leurs produits, un point crucial reste la nécessité, dans un futur proche, d’une harmonisation au niveau européen pour que soit mis en place de manière obligatoire un seul logo efficace et utile pour les consommateurs. Cette harmonisation est prévue en 2022 dans le cadre de la stratégie Farm to Fork présentée en mai par la Commission Européenne.

« Dans ce contexte, nos résultats, combinés à l’ensemble des autres résultats disponibles sur le sujet, contribuent à montrer la capacité du score FSAm-NPS et du Nutri-Score à caractériser la qualité nutritionnelle des aliments mais aussi la pertinence de l’utilisation du score FSAm-NPS et du Nutri-Score dans le cadre de politiques de santé publique visant à orienter les consommateurs vers des aliments de meilleure qualité nutritionnelle, dans une optique de prévention des maladies chroniques », soulignent les chercheuses Inserm Mélanie Deschasaux et Mathilde Touvier, qui ont coordonné l’étude.

British Medical Journal http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bmj.m3173

