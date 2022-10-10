Prévention des démences chez les seniors : la méditation toujours à l’étude

La méditation comme outil de prévention des démences et d’amélioration de la santé mentale et du bien-être des personnes âgées est l’une des pistes explorées par le programme de recherche européen Medit-Ageing, coordonné par l’Inserm © AdobeStock

La méditation comme outil de prévention des démences et d’amélioration de la santé mentale et du bien-être des personnes âgées est l’une des pistes explorées par le programme de recherche européen Medit-Ageing, coordonné par l’Inserm. Dans le cadre de ce programme, des chercheuses et chercheurs de l’Inserm et de l’université de Caen Normandie, en collaboration avec des équipes françaises et européennes, ont observé l’impact d’un entraînement à la méditation de 18 mois sur certaines structures cérébrales impliquées dans la régulation de l’attention et des émotions, chez des personnes en bonne santé de plus de 65 ans. Leurs résultats, à paraître dans JAMA Neurology, témoignent d’un impact positif sur les capacités de régulation attentionnelles et socio-émotionnelles, mais ne montrent pas de bénéfices significatifs de la méditation sur le volume et le fonctionnement des structures cérébrales étudiées par rapport aux groupes contrôles. Ils invitent cependant à poursuivre les travaux de recherche sur l’ensemble du cerveau, sur des temps plus longs et avec davantage de participants.

Afin de prévenir la survenue de démences chez les personnes âgées, les stratégies d’intervention récentes sont pluridisciplinaires et orientées vers l’amélioration du mode de vie des seniors. Elles comprennent notamment de la stimulation cognitive, de l’activité physique, un régime alimentaire sain et des recommandations cardiovasculaires. Cependant, les facteurs psychoaffectifs comme la dépression, le stress ou l’anxiété ne font pas l’objet d’interventions préventives dédiées.

Un entraînement mental ciblant la régulation du stress et de l’attention – comme par exemple la méditation en pleine conscience –, s’est révélé un outil bénéfique dans la gestion des aspects cognitifs et émotionnels propres au vieillissement, en particulier pour réduire le stress, l’anxiété et la dépression.

De récents travaux ont rapporté que l’insula et le cortex cingulaire antérieur seraient des régions du cerveau spécifiquement sensibles à l’entraînement à la méditation. Ces régions cérébrales connectées l’une à l’autre sont impliquées notamment dans la conscience de soi, ainsi que le traitement et la régulation de l’attention, des émotions et de l’empathie. Chez les jeunes adultes, la méditation a déjà montré sa capacité à modifier structurellement (en volume par exemple) et fonctionnellement ces structures, en particulier chez des experts méditants qui ont plusieurs milliers d’heures de pratique.

L’insula et le cortex cingulaire antérieur sont spécialement sensibles au vieillissement. Il a été montré que, chez des personnes âgées expertes dans la pratique de la méditation, le volume de matière grise ainsi que le métabolisme du glucose (processus physiologique essentiel au bon fonctionnement du cerveau) étaient plus importants que chez des personnes ne pratiquant pas la méditation.

La méditation pourrait donc être une approche intéressante pour préserver les structures et fonctions cérébrales ainsi que les capacités cognitives, et par extension, pour prévenir les démences.

Une équipe de chercheuses et chercheurs du groupe de recherche européen Medit-Ageing, menée par la directrice de recherche Inserm Gaël Chételat du laboratoire Physiopathologie et imagerie des maladies neurologiques (Inserm/Université de Caen Normandie), en collaboration avec des équipes du Centre de recherche en neurosciences de Lyon (Inserm/CNRS/Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1/Université Jean-Monnet-Saint-Étienne), de l’University College de Londres, de l’université de Liège et de l’université de Genève, s’est intéressée au potentiel bénéfice physiologique, cognitif et émotionnel de la méditation chez les seniors.

Au sein de l’essai clinique Age-Well regroupant 136 participantes et participants de 65 ans ou plus sans pathologie connue, les chercheurs ont mesuré l’impact d’une intervention de méditation de 18 mois sur le volume et la perfusion tissulaire (processus physiologique d’alimentation d’un organe en nutriments et oxygène nécessaires à son métabolisme) de l’insula et du cortex cingulaire antérieur. Ils se sont également intéressés à certains paramètres cognitifs et socio-affectifs.

Trois groupes de participants ont été constitués afin de comparer l’éventuel bénéfice de la méditation par rapport à différents types d’interventions. Le premier groupe a suivi le protocole relatif à l’intervention de méditation (méditation de pleine conscience et méditation « d’amour et de compassion »), le second groupe constituant un groupe « contrôle actif » a suivi une période d’apprentissage de l’anglais et le troisième groupe constituant un groupe « contrôle passif » ne suivait aucune intervention.

À l’issue des 18 mois d’intervention, les chercheurs n’ont pas observé de différence significative de volume ou de perfusion du cortex cingulaire ou de l’insula chez le groupe pratiquant la méditation par rapport aux groupes contrôles.

« Le fait qu’aucune différence anatomique n’ait été observée entre ces deux groupes pourrait indiquer que, si la méditation peut modifier le volume de cerveaux plus jeunes et plus plastiques, 18 mois d’entraînement à la méditation ne sont pas suffisants pour modifier les effets du vieillissement, analyse Gaël Chételat. Par ailleurs, si les résultats de mesure du volume sont strictement négatifs, ceux de la perfusion montrent une tendance en faveur de la méditation qu’il pourrait être intéressant d’explorer sur un temps d’intervention plus long et/ou avec un échantillon de population plus important », précise la chercheuse.

L’équipe de recherche a par conséquent mis en place un suivi sur 4 ans des participants à cet essai, pour analyser les éventuels effets à long terme.

À l’inverse, des différences significatives ont été observées sur des mesures comportementales entre le groupe de méditation et celui d’apprentissage de l’anglais, avec une meilleure régulation de l’attention et des capacités socio-émotionnelles chez les participants au groupe de méditation.

« La pratique de la méditation montre ici son réel bénéfice sur la santé mentale des personnes âgées, avec une amélioration significative de paramètres propres au bien-être et à l’épanouissement, mais aussi au maintien des capacités attentionnelles et socio-émotionnelles rapportées par les participants », ajoute Antoine Lutz, responsable de l’axe Méditation de l’étude.

Des mesures et analyses plus spécifiques vont être conduites au sein de l’essai Age-Well pour améliorer la compréhension de ces mécanismes. Elles pourraient permettre de déterminer les mesures les plus sensibles à la pratique de la méditation et d’étudier les mécanismes de ses effets.

Pour en savoir plus sur l’actualité de la recherche médicale autour de la conscience, retrouvez le dossier « Conscience : la moduler pour mieux la soigner » dans le numéro 54 du magazine de l’Inserm