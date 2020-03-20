Communiqués et dossiers de presse

Un champignon au secours des patients atteints de maladies génétiques rares

Communiqué | 20 mars 2020 - 11h00 | Par INSERM (Salle de presse)
Cancer

Le champignon Lepista inversa a des propriétés réparatrices permettant de corriger certaines mutations génétiques. © Christine Bailly

Un banal champignon comestible pourrait changer la donne dans le traitement des maladies génétiques rares, qui touchent des centaines de millions de personnes à travers le monde. Celles-ci se retrouvent souvent démunies en l’absence de thérapie efficace. Une équipe de recherche dirigée par Fabrice Lejeune, chercheur Inserm au sein du laboratoire CANcer Heterogeneity, Plasticity and Resistance to THERapies (Inserm/ CNRS/ Université de Lille/Institut Pasteur de Lille/CHU Lille), et en collaboration avec une équipe du Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle, a montré que l’un des principes actifs contenus dans le champignon Lepista inversa a des propriétés réparatrices permettant de corriger certaines mutations génétiques, dites mutations « non-sens ». Les résultats sont publiés dans Nature Communications[1].

Les maladies rares constituent un problème de santé publique majeur, affectant 300 millions de personnes dans le monde. Dans 80 % des cas, ces pathologies ont des origines génétiques. C’est le cas notamment de la mucoviscidose, de l’hémophilie ou encore de la myopathie de Duchenne. Il n’existe à ce jour aucun traitement curatif pour les patients atteints de ces maladies héréditaires. Néanmoins, il est aujourd’hui bien établi que des mutations génétiques particulières, dites mutations « non-sens », sont impliquées dans près de 10 % des cas de maladies génétiques rares.

L’ADN est constitué de molécules organiques, les nucléotides, qui codent les acides aminés impliqués dans la synthèse des protéines nécessaires au bon fonctionnement de l’organisme. En pratique, les mutations « non-sens » introduisent un « codon stop » au niveau du gène muté c’est-à-dire une séquence de nucléotides qui conduit à un arrêt prématuré de la synthèse de la protéine correspondante. Dès lors, la protéine n’est plus disponible en tant que telle, entraînant l’apparition des symptômes cliniques de la maladie. 

Identifier des moyens de corriger ces mutations est donc un enjeu de taille pour les chercheurs qui étudient les maladies génétiques rares. C’est l’objet des travaux du chercheur Fabrice Lejeune et de son équipe, au sein du laboratoire CANcer Heterogeneity, Plasticity and Resistance to THERapies (Inserm/ CNRS/ Université de Lille/Institut Pasteur de Lille/CHU Lille), en collaboration avec la Chimiothèque / Extractothèque et l’UMR 7245 CNRS Molécules de Communication et Adaptation des Micro-organismes du Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle de Paris.

En 2017, ces derniers avaient déjà fait une découverte étonnante en montrant que des extraits d’un banal champignon comestible connu sous le nom de Lepista inversa pouvaient réparer les mutations non-sens dans trois lignées cellulaires isolées de patients atteints de mucoviscidose.

Molécule réparatrice

Dans leur nouvelle étude, publiée dans Nature Communications, les équipes de recherche ont pour la première fois identifié le principe actif dans le champignon capable de corriger les mutations non-sens associées au codon stop UGA, le plus courant des trois codons stop du code génétique humain.

En fractionnant des extraits du champignon Lepista inversa, les chercheurs ont réussi à identifier une substance active issue du champignon, la molécule DAP (2,6 diaminopurine). Ils ont montré que celle-ci répare les mutations non-sens dans des lignées cellulaires humaines, mais également dans des modèles animaux. Cette substance active s’avère par ailleurs être très peu toxique.

Cette découverte ouvre des pistes thérapeutiques intéressantes pour les patients atteints de maladies génétiques rares. « L’idée est de pouvoir corriger les aspects cliniques en réparant les mutations non-sens liées au codon UGA et en restaurant la fonction du gène muté. A noter qu’il ne s’agira pas de donner le champignon directement à consommer aux patients, celui-ci contenant d’autres molécules dont nous ne contrôlons pas tous les effets, mais plutôt de développer des traitements à base du principe actif identifié ici », souligne Fabrice Lejeune.

La prochaine étape pour les chercheurs consistera à tester ce principe actif dans d’autres modèles animaux afin de pouvoir ensuite démarrer rapidement des essais cliniques, si les résultats s’avéraient toujours aussi prometteurs.

 

[1] La découverte fait par ailleurs l’objet d’un dépôt de brevet de depose via la SATT Lutech : Derivative purine for their use in the treatment or preventing diseases due to changing nonsense – October 2017 – S. Rebuffat, S. Amand, C. Maulay-Bailly and F. Lejeune  -PCT/EP2017/076846; WO2018073413A1

POUR CITER CET ARTICLE :
Communiqué – Salle de Presse Inserm Un champignon au secours des patients atteints de maladies génétiques rares Lien : https://presse.inserm.fr/un-champignon-au-secours-des-patients-atteints-de-maladies-genetiques-rares/38698/

À lire dans la même catégorie :

Cancer Voir tout

communi

Une femme sur cinq ne reprend pas le travail un an après la fin des traitements d’un cancer du sein dans la cohorte CANTO

Publiée dans le Journal of Clinical Oncology, une nouvelle analyse de la cohorte CANTO (CANcer TOxicities) identifie les déterminants de la reprise de l’activité professionnelle après un cancer du sein. ...
communi

Des biologistes, quelques briques LEGO®, une créativité étirée à l’infini

Une équipe de chercheurs de l’Inserm, au sein de l’Institut de recherche sur le cancer et le vieillissement (Inserm/CNRS/Université Côte d’Azur), a eu l’idée d’utiliser des briques de LEGO® pour concevoir un nouveau système d’étirement permettant de simuler certaines contraintes mécaniques que ...
Voir les sources

2,6-Diaminopurine as a highly potent corrector of UGA nonsense mutations  

Carole Trzaska1†, Séverine Amand2†, Christine Bailly2†, Catherine Leroy1, Virginie Marchand3, Evelyne Duvernois-Berthet4, Jean-Michel Saliou5, Hana Benhabiles1, Elisabeth Werkmeister6, Thierry Chassat7, Romain Guilbert7, David Hannebique7, Anthony Mouray7, Marie-Christine Copin1, Pierre-Arthur Moreau8, Eric Adriaenssens9, Andreas Kulozik10, Eric Westhof11, David Tulasne1, Yuri Motorin12, Sylvie Rebuffat2 and Fabrice Lejeune1,*      

1 Univ. Lille, CNRS, Institut Pasteur de Lille, UMR 8161 – M3T – Mechanisms of Tumorigenesis and Target Therapies, F-59000 Lille, France.   2 Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle, Centre national de la Recherche scientifique, Laboratory Molecules of Communication and Adaptation of Microorganisms (MCAM), UMR 7245 CNRS MNHN, CP 54, 57 rue Cuvier, 75005 Paris, France.   3 Next-Generation Sequencing Core Facility, UMS2008 IBSLor CNRS-Université de Lorraine- INSERM, BioPôle, 9 avenue de la Forêt de Haye, 54505 Vandoeuvre-les-Nancy, France.   4 Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle, Centre national de la recherche scientifique, Laboratoire Physiologie Moléculaire et Adaptation (PhyMA), UMR7221 CNRS-MNHN, CP 32, 57 rue Cuvier, 75005 Paris, France   5 CNRS, INSERM, CHU Lille, Institut Pasteur de Lille, U1019, UMR 8204, CIIL‑Centre d’Infection et d’Immunité de Lille, University of Lille, 59000 Lille, France.   6 BioImaging Center Lille Nord de France, France.   7 Institut Pasteur de Lille – PLEHTA (Plateforme d’expérimentation et de Haute Technologie Animale), 59019 Lille, France.   8 Univ. Lille, CHRU Lille, Institut Pasteur de Lille, EA 4483 – IMPECS, UFR Pharmacie, F-  59000 Lille.   9 INSERM U908, Cell plasticity and Cancer, University of Lille 59655 Villeneuve d’Ascq.   10 Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology and Immunology, Children’s Hospital and Hopp Children’s Tumor Center Heidelberg, EMBL/Medical Faculty Molecular Medicine Partnership Unit Im Neuenheimer Feld 430, D-69120 Heidelberg, Germany.   11 Architecture and Reactivity of RNA, Institute of Molecular and Cellular Biology of the CNRS UPR9002/University of Strasbourg, Strasbourg, 67084, France.   12 Ingénierie Moléculaire et Physiopathologie Articulaire, UMR7365, CNRS – Université de Lorraine, 9 avenue de la Forêt de Haye, 54505 Vandoeuvre-les-Nancy, France.    

Nature Communications, Mars 2020

DOI :  10.1038/s41467-020-15140-z

fermer
fermer
RSS Youtube