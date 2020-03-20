Un champignon au secours des patients atteints de maladies génétiques rares

2,6-Diaminopurine as a highly potent corrector of UGA nonsense mutations

Carole Trzaska1†, Séverine Amand2†, Christine Bailly2†, Catherine Leroy1, Virginie Marchand3, Evelyne Duvernois-Berthet4, Jean-Michel Saliou5, Hana Benhabiles1, Elisabeth Werkmeister6, Thierry Chassat7, Romain Guilbert7, David Hannebique7, Anthony Mouray7, Marie-Christine Copin1, Pierre-Arthur Moreau8, Eric Adriaenssens9, Andreas Kulozik10, Eric Westhof11, David Tulasne1, Yuri Motorin12, Sylvie Rebuffat2 and Fabrice Lejeune1,*

1 Univ. Lille, CNRS, Institut Pasteur de Lille, UMR 8161 – M3T – Mechanisms of Tumorigenesis and Target Therapies, F-59000 Lille, France. 2 Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle, Centre national de la Recherche scientifique, Laboratory Molecules of Communication and Adaptation of Microorganisms (MCAM), UMR 7245 CNRS MNHN, CP 54, 57 rue Cuvier, 75005 Paris, France. 3 Next-Generation Sequencing Core Facility, UMS2008 IBSLor CNRS-Université de Lorraine- INSERM, BioPôle, 9 avenue de la Forêt de Haye, 54505 Vandoeuvre-les-Nancy, France. 4 Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle, Centre national de la recherche scientifique, Laboratoire Physiologie Moléculaire et Adaptation (PhyMA), UMR7221 CNRS-MNHN, CP 32, 57 rue Cuvier, 75005 Paris, France 5 CNRS, INSERM, CHU Lille, Institut Pasteur de Lille, U1019, UMR 8204, CIIL‑Centre d’Infection et d’Immunité de Lille, University of Lille, 59000 Lille, France. 6 BioImaging Center Lille Nord de France, France. 7 Institut Pasteur de Lille – PLEHTA (Plateforme d’expérimentation et de Haute Technologie Animale), 59019 Lille, France. 8 Univ. Lille, CHRU Lille, Institut Pasteur de Lille, EA 4483 – IMPECS, UFR Pharmacie, F- 59000 Lille. 9 INSERM U908, Cell plasticity and Cancer, University of Lille 59655 Villeneuve d’Ascq. 10 Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology and Immunology, Children’s Hospital and Hopp Children’s Tumor Center Heidelberg, EMBL/Medical Faculty Molecular Medicine Partnership Unit Im Neuenheimer Feld 430, D-69120 Heidelberg, Germany. 11 Architecture and Reactivity of RNA, Institute of Molecular and Cellular Biology of the CNRS UPR9002/University of Strasbourg, Strasbourg, 67084, France. 12 Ingénierie Moléculaire et Physiopathologie Articulaire, UMR7365, CNRS – Université de Lorraine, 9 avenue de la Forêt de Haye, 54505 Vandoeuvre-les-Nancy, France.

Nature Communications, Mars 2020

DOI : 10.1038/s41467-020-15140-z