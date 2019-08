Une nouvelle thérapie potentielle pour le traitement des tumeurs

(English) Specific targeting of CD163+ TAMs mobilizes inflammatory monocytes and promotes T cell–mediated tumor regression

Anders Etzerodt1,2, Kyriaki Tsalkitzi1, Maciej Maniecki3,4, William Damsky4, Marcello Delfini1, Elodie Baudoin1, Morgane Moulin1,5, Marcus Bosenberg4, Jonas Heilskov Graversen6, Nathalie Auphan-Anezin1, Søren Kragh Moestrup2,6, and Toby Lawrence1,5,7

1 Aix Marseille University, CNRS, INSERM, CIML, Marseille, France;

2 Department of Biomedicine, University of Aarhus, Aarhus, Denmark;

3 Department of Clinical Biochemistry, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark;

4 Department of Dermatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT;

5 Centre for Inflammation Biology and Cancer Immunology, School of Immunology and Microbial Sciences, King’s College London, London, UK;

6 Institute of Molecular Medicine, University of Southern Denmark, Odense, Denmark;

7 Henan Key Laboratory of Immunology and Targeted Therapy, School of Laboratory Medicine, Xinxiang Medical University, Xinxiang,China.

Journal of Experimental Medicine : https://doi.org/10.1084/jem.20182124