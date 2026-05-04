Démangeaisons et inflammation de la peau : l’implication étonnante de nos neurones

Skin inflammation and itch response are independently regulated by distinct nociceptor subsets
Tiphaine Voisin1, Nadine Gheziel1, Céline El Samrout1, Jérémy Martin1, Amyaouch Bradaia2,3,4, Mircea Iftinca 2,3,4, Manon Defaye2,3,4, Aude Charron5, Nasser S. Abdullah1, Celia Changenot1, Anne-Alicia Gonzalez1, Antoine Delpuech1, Elodie Labit1, Nathalie Saint-Laurent6, Larissa Staurengo-Ferrari7, Ozge Erdogan7,8, Marie Tauber9,10, Alexia Loste1, Nadine Serhan1, Sara Villa-Hernandez11, Isaac M. Chiu7, Aziz Moqrich5, Christophe Altier2,3,4,12, Lilian Basso1,14,15* and Nicolas Gaudenzio1,13,14*.
1University of Toulouse, Inserm, CNRS, Toulouse Institute for Infectious and Inflammatory Diseases (Infinity), Toulouse, France.
2Department of Physiology and Pharmacology, Cumming School of Medicine, Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
3Inflammation Research Network-Snyder Institute for Chronic Diseases, Cumming School of Medicine, Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
4Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
5Aix-Marseille-Université, CNRS, Institut de Biologie du Développement de Marseille, Marseille, France.
6Université de Toulouse, Inserm, CNRS, Centre de Recherches en Cancérologie de Toulouse (CRCT), Equipe Labellisée Fondation ARC, Toulouse, France.
7Department of Immunology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA 02115, USA.
8Department of Restorative Dentistry and Biomaterials, Harvard School of Dental Medicine, Boston, MA 02115, USA.
9Clinical Immunology and Allergology Department, Lyon Sud Hospital, Hospices Civils de Lyon, Lyon, France.
10Inserm U1111, Centre International de Recherche en Infectiologie, Lyon, France.
11Wolfson Sensory Pain and Regeneration Centre, Guy’s Campus, King’s College London, London, United Kingdom.
12Hotchkiss Brain Institute, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
13Genoskin SAS, Toulouse, France.
14These authors contributed equally
15Lead Contact
Immunity, 15 avril 2026.
DOI : 10.1016/j.immuni.2026.03.020