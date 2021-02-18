Communiquer pendant nos rêves, c’est possible !

Neurosciences, cognitives sciences, neurology and psychiatry Voir tout
Real-time dialogue between experimenters and dreamers during REM sleep
Karen R. Konkoly1,10, Kristoffer Appel2,3,10, Emma Chabani4,10, Anastasia Mangiaruga5,6,10, Jarrod Gott5,10, Remington Mallett7, Bruce Caughran1, Sarah Witkowski1, Nathan W. Whitmore1, Christopher Y. Mazurek1, Jonathan B. Berent8, Frederik D. Weber5, Başak Türker4, Smaranda Leu-Semenescu4,9, Jean-Baptiste Maranci4,9, Gordon Pipa2,11, Isabelle Arnulf4,9,11, Delphine Oudiette4,11, Martin Dresler5,11, & Ken A. Paller*1,11,12
1 Department of Psychology and Cognitive Neuroscience Program, Northwestern University, Evanston, USA
2 Institute of Cognitive Science, Osnabrück University, Osnabrück, Germany
3 Institute of Sleep and Dream Technologies, Hamburg, Germany
4 Brain and Spine Institute, Sorbonne University, INSERM, Paris, France
5 Donders Institute for Brain, Cognition and Behavior, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, The Netherlands
6 Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences, University of Bologna, Bologna, Italy
7 Department of Psychology, University of Texas at Austin, USA
8 NextSense, Inc., Mountain View, USA
9 AP-HP, Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital, Sleep Disorders Unit, Paris, France
10 Co-first-author
11 Co-last-author
12 Lead contact
Current Biology, février 2021
DOI : https://www.cell.com/current-biology/fulltext/S0960-9822(21)00059-2