Coronavirus : Des chercheurs de l’Inserm proposent un modèle pour estimer le risque d’importation de l’épidémie en Europe

En étudiant de près CCR5, une des portes d'entrée du VIH dans les cellules, des chercheurs de l'Inserm de l'Institut Pasteur, de l’université Toulouse III – Paul Sabatier et du CNRS, démontrent que sa morphologie détermine la propension du virus à infecter ...
Thanks to antiretroviral therapies, it is possible to grow old with HIV under control. However, this chronic infection may not leave cognitive function unscathed. That is why Alain Makinson (Translational Research on HIV and Infectious Diseases unit, Montpellier University Hospital, Université de ...
2019-nCoV importation risk to Europe
Giulia Pullano1, Francesco Pinotti1, Eugenio Valdano1, Pierre-Yves Boëlle, Chiara Poletto1, Vittoria Colizza1
1 INSERM, Sorbonne Université, Pierre Louis Institute of Epidemiology and Public Health, Paris, France