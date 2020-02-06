Des textiles humains pour réparer les vaisseaux sanguins

Researcher Contact
Nicolas L’Heureux E-mail : nicolas.lheureux@inserm.fr Téléphone : +33 (0)5 57 57 17 23
As tumors develop, they evolve genetically. How does the immune system act when faced with tumor cells? How does it exert pressure on the genetic diversity of cancer cells? Scientists from the Institut Pasteur and Inserm used in vivo video techniques and ...
A team of Pole-Imaging Research Explorations-European Hospital Georges Pompidou AP-HP, Paris Descartes University and INSERM led by Professor Olivier Clément, and a team from Caen University Hospital and the University of Caen Normandy, led by Dr Dominique Laroche, conducted the first national ...
Nicolas L’Heureux E-mail : nicolas.lheureux@inserm.fr Téléphone : +33 (0)5 57 57 17 23
Human Textiles: a cell-synthesized yarn as a truly “bio” material for tissue engineering applications. Laure Magnan1, Gaëlle Labrunie1, Mathilde Fénelon1, Nathalie Dusserre1, Marie-Pierre Foulc2, Mickaël Lafourcade2, Isabelle Svahn3, Etienne Gontier3, Jaime H. Vélez V4, Todd N. McAllister 5, et Nicolas L’Heureux1 1 University of Bordeaux / INSERM, Laboratory for the Bioengineering of Tissues (BioTis), INSERM UMR1026, 146 rue Léo Saignat, F-33076, Bordeaux, France. 2 Société de Recherche Rescoll, 8 allée Geoffroy Saint-Hilaire, CS 30021, F-33615 Pessac, France. 3 UMS 3420 CNRS, US4 INSERM, Bordeaux Imaging Center, University of Bordeaux, F 33000 Bordeaux, France. 4 Clinica Farallones Christus Sinergia, Baxter/Renal Therapy Services, Cali, Colombia. 5 Fountain Therapeutics, Culver City, California, USA.